DONALD BEAN

DONALD BEAN Notice
BEAN
DONALD
On November 9, 2019; of Phila.; beloved husband of the late Fahnya (nee Schorr); loving father of Henry Bean (Leora Barish), George Bean (Jane Riskin Bean) and Donald Bean, Jr. (Fionnuala Quinn); devoted brother of Gloria Buckberg; also survived by 7 cherished grandchildren and one adored great-granddaughter. Relatives and friends are invited to services Sunday (Today), 1:30 P.M. at Congregation Rodeph Shalom, 615 N. Broad St., Phila., PA 19123. Interment to follow at Mt. Sinai Cemetery. Shiva will be observed at the late residence, following burial and again on Monday. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to a .

www.levinefuneral.com

Published on Philly.com on Nov. 10, 2019
