DEPEW
DONALD JR.
90, of Glenolden, PA passed away October 6, 2019. Beloved father of Donald (Deborah) Depew III and Johnny Dean (Danielle) Depew; Loving grandfather of Donny, Matthew, Christopher and Jonathan; brother of the late Charles Depew.
Relatives and friends are invited to his Viewing Friday October 11th after 6 P.M. and Saturday October 12th 11 A.M. O'LEARY FUNERAL HOME, 640 E. Springfield Rd., Springfield, PA 19064 and to his Funeral Service 12 P.M. in the Funeral Home. Int. Fernwood Cemetery.
Published on Philly.com on Oct. 9, 2019