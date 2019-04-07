Philadelphia Inquirer/Philadelphia Daily News Notices
|
Lownes Funeral Home
659 Germantown Pike
Lafayette Hill, PA 19444
(610) 828-4430
DUFFY
DONALD
Age 87 of Lafayette Hill, PA, passed away on April 5, 2019. Son of the late James and Jane (nee Holdsworth). Preceded in death by siblings James, Fred and Claire. Survived by children Donald M. (Nancy) Duffy, Patti D. (James) Shacklett, Caryl D. (Patrick) Sabine and James R. Duffy; 9 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren. Funeral Mass will be on Friday April 12 at 11 A.M. at St. Philip Neri Church 437 Ridge Pk. Lafayette Hill, PA 19444, with greeting from 9:30-11 A.M. at church. Interment Calvary Cemetery.

www.lownes.com

logo

Published on Philly.com on Apr. 7, 2019
