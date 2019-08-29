|
FRANKLIN
DONALD E., JR.
On August 24,2019 of Holmes, PA. Relatives and friends are invited to his Viewing Friday, August 30, 2019, 6 to 8 P.M., KEVIN M. LYONS FUNERAL SERVICE, 202 S. Chester Pike, Glenolden PA, and to his Funeral Mass Saturday, 10 A.M., Our Lady of Fatima Church, South Ave., Secane, PA. Int. SS. Peter and Paul Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family request memorial donations be sent to Lankenau Hospital Cancer Research, 100 Lancaster Ave., Wynnewood, PA 19096.
Published on Philly.com on Aug. 29, 2019