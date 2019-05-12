Home

Joseph A. Fluehr III Funeral Home, Inc.
800 Newtown-Richboro Road
Richboro, PA 18954
215-968-8585
DONALD E. WATSON

DONALD E. WATSON Notice
WATSON
DONALD E.


On May 4, 2019 of Doylestown (formerly of Phila.) former Administrative Director of the Register of Wills and former Democratic Ward Leader of the 35th District, both in Phila. Beloved husband of the late Carol E. (nee Fink). Father of Terri Keegan (Paul) and Joseph Watson (Maria). Loved and adored by his grandchildren, Lauren and Lindsay and great grandchildren, Keegan and Maeve. He also leaves behind two step-grandchildren, Michael and Madison and two step-great grandchildren, Michael and Caden. Relatives and friends are invited to greet the family from 8:30 A.M. until his Funeral Service 10:00 A.M. on Tuesday in the JOSEPH A. FLUEHR III FUNERAL HOME, 800 Newtown-Richboro Rd. (at Holland Rd.) Richboro, PA 18954. Interment Washington Crossing National Cemetery, Newtown. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to The , 1626 Locust St., Phila., PA 19103.

www.fluehr.com

Published on Philly.com on May 12, 2019
