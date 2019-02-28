Home

Of Cherry Hill, NJ, died February 23, 2019. He was 64. Beloved husband of Roseann Stieber (nee Pratico) of Cherry Hill, NJ. Loving father of Angela Moore (Todd) of Douglas, WY; Danielle Roberts (Terry) of Littleton, CO; Kenneth Stieber (Mary) of Maple Shade, NJ and Donald Stieber of Voorhees, NJ. Devoted grand-father of Emma Rose and Sullivan John Moore. Dear brother of Michael Stieber (Margaret) of Philadelphia, PA and the late Eugene Thomas Stieber. Donald was also pre-deceased by his loving father Donald F. Stieber, Sr. and loving mother Frances Stieber. Viewing Monday evening 7 to 9 P.M. in THE SCHETTER FUNERAL HOME, 304 West Marlton Pike, Cherry Hill, NJ 08002. A second viewing will take place Tuesday morning 10 to 10:45 A.M. in Holy Innocents Parish Church, 1337 E. Hunting Park Ave., Phila., PA. 19124. Mass of Christian Burial Tuesday 11 A.M. Interment private. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Brain and Behavior Research Foundation, 747 Third Avenue, 33rd Fl., New York, NY 10017. Please visit schetterfh.com to share your condolences with the family.
Published on Philly.com on Feb. 28, 2019
