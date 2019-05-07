Home

James J. Dougherty Funeral Home Inc.
2200 Trenton Rd.
Levittown, PA 19056-1421
(215) 943-7240
DONALD NOBEL
76, May 5, 2019. Former resident of the Port Richmond and Torresdale sections of Phila. Retired Lt. Phila. Fire Dept., Engine 52. Beloved husband of 56 years to Nancy (Kessleski). Loving father of Deborah Godio (Edward) and Nancy Bojko. Grandfather of Kelly, Stephanie, Nicole, Tommy and Jennifer; great grandfather of Madison and Daniel. Brother of Robert Noble (Terry). Predeceased by his parents, George Vincent Noble and Helen D. (nee Sheehan) McGraw; his step-father, Frank McGraw; brothers, Vincent John and Raymond Charles. Visitation, Friday, May 10, 2019, 10:00 A.M. until 12:00 P.M., JAMES J. DOUGHERTY FH, INC., 2200 Trenton Rd., Levittown, PA 19056, where his memorial service will be held at 12:00 P.M. Int. private. Memorial contributions to American Stroke Foundation, 6405 Metcalf Ave, Ste 214, Overland Park, KS 66202.
Published on Philly.com on May 7, 2019
