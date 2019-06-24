Home

June 23, 2019. Husband of the late Celia. Father of Arlene Berkowitz, Jeffrey (Julie) Goldfine and Steven Goldfine. Grandfather of Michael, Briana and Adam Berkowitz, Danielle Goldfine, Seth and Marni Goldfine. Relatives and friends are invited to Graveside Services Wed. 11 A.M. precisely. at the Roosevelt Memorial Park (Sec. U), 2701 Old Lincoln Highway, Trevose, Pa 19053. Shiva will be observed Wed. and Thurs. evenings at home of Arlene Berkowitz. Contribu-tions in his memory may be made to Abramson Senior Care, 1425 Horsham Rd., North Wales, PA 19454.
www.goldsteinsfuneral.com


Published on Philly.com on June 24, 2019
