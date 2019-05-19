|
McQUILLAN
DONALD H.
90, on May 15, 2019, of Ridley Park. Husband of the late Iris I. (nee Campo) McQuillan, father of Donald D. McQuillan and the late Donna M. McQuillan Luongo, father-in-law of Michael A. Luongo, Jr., brother of William McQuillan, Jean Sweeney and the late John McQuillan. Visitation 8:15 to 9:15 A.M. Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at WHITE-LUTTRELL FUNERAL HOME, 311 N. Swarthmore Ave., Ridley Park PA. Funeral Mass 10 A.M. at St. Rose of Lima RC Church, 1901 Chester Pike, Eddystone.
