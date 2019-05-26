STOCK

DR. DONALD HOWARD

Slid into the big home plate in the sky on May 23, 2019. The umpire, in his ultimate wisdom, threw his arms out and shouted "Safe!" The crowd went wild. He was 76.

Donald was the husband of the late Gail F. Stock; father of Nancy Stock (Bill Righter) and Susan Serna (Javier); brother of Marilyn Stock and David Alan Stock (Mary); brother-in-law of Lynn Matthews (Charles).

During his long career as a physician, Donald helped patients in both the U.S. Army and the U.S. Air Force (Ret. Col.), as well as his own home practice in Jenkintown and the U.S. Department of Veterans' Affairs. His career took him to many places: Maine, Hawaii, Texas, Delaware, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Korea twice.

Donald grew up in Mayfair and attended Lincoln High School. He graduated from Ursinus College and Jefferson Medical School. The Stock family was also well-known in the Brigantine, NJ, area as they maintained a residence there for many years.

An avid fan the Phillies and Eagles, Donald most enjoyed conversations about Richie Ashburn, Mike Schmidt and how most MLB players can't lay down a decent bunt.

His other favorite topic was fishing. Whether telling fish tales or expounding upon why squid makes the best bait for flounder, Donald was always on the search for the elusive (and maybe fictitious) Whompus fish - which sleeps in the trees and swims backwards to keep the water out of its eyes. His family is certain there are schools of Whompus fish just waiting to be hooked in Heaven.

Relatives and friends are invited to remember Donald at his Graveside Service 10 A.M., Thursday, May 30, at 10 A.M. (arrive by 9:45 A.M.) at Washington Crossing National Cemetery, 830 Highland Road, Newtown, PA 18940. www.wetzelandson.com

