GREENLEAF
DONALD J.
Passed away on Nov. 12, 2019. He was the beloved husband of Patricia M. (nee Savage); devoted father of Donald J., Matthew T. and Gerry (Gina M.); loving grandfather of Emma, Sean, Colin, Jack and Quinn; dear brother of Geraldine Gallen (the late Eugene) and the late John and Larry Greenleaf; brother-in-law of Kathleen Goodwin (Daniel) and John Savage (Victoria); also survived by many nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are invited to his Viewing, Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019 from 6:00 - 8:00 P.M. at WACKERMAN FUNERAL HOME, 8060 Verree Road, Phila., PA 19111 and Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, 10:00 A.M. at St. Cecilia Church, 535 Rhawn St., Phila., PA 19111 followed by Funeral Mass 11:00 A.M. Interment will be in Washington Crossing National Cemetery Newtown, PA at 1:30 P.M. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory to the would be appreciated. Floral deliveries to WACKERMAN FUNERAL HOME Wednesday by 3:30 P.M.
www.wackermanfuneralhome.com
Published on inquirer.com on Nov. 17, 2019