Wackerman Funeral Home
8060 Verree Rd
Philadelphia, PA 19111
(215) 342-5200
Viewing
Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Viewing
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Cecilia Church
535 Rhawn St.
Philadelphia, PA
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Cecilia Church
535 Rhawn St.
Philadelphia, PA
Interment
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
1:30 PM
Washington Crossing National Cemetery
Newtown, PA
DONALD J. GREENLEAF

DONALD J. GREENLEAF Notice
GREENLEAF
DONALD J.
Passed away on Nov. 12, 2019. He was the beloved husband of Patricia M. (nee Savage); devoted father of Donald J., Matthew T. and Gerry (Gina M.); loving grandfather of Emma, Sean, Colin, Jack and Quinn; dear brother of Geraldine Gallen (the late Eugene) and the late John and Larry Greenleaf; brother-in-law of Kathleen Goodwin (Daniel) and John Savage (Victoria); also survived by many nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are invited to his Viewing, Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019 from 6:00 - 8:00 P.M. at WACKERMAN FUNERAL HOME, 8060 Verree Road, Phila., PA 19111 and Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, 10:00 A.M. at St. Cecilia Church, 535 Rhawn St., Phila., PA 19111 followed by Funeral Mass 11:00 A.M. Interment will be in Washington Crossing National Cemetery Newtown, PA at 1:30 P.M. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory to the would be appreciated. Floral deliveries to WACKERMAN FUNERAL HOME Wednesday by 3:30 P.M.

www.wackermanfuneralhome.com

Published on inquirer.com on Nov. 17, 2019
