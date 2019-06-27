|
|
LANGE
DONALD J.
Passed away suddenly June 22, 2019 at the age of 56. Loving father of Donald, Carson, and Eric. Dear Poppy of Rosalia and Oliver. Loving fiancé of Summer Barresi. Brother of Colleen Black (Robert), Joseph (Rose), Edward, Jeanne Fitzgerald (Thomas), Susan Lange McDermott (Stephen), the late Kevin Lange; Cathy Heldt (Stephen), Michael McGrath (Colleen), Patty McGrath, Jim McGrath, Mary McGrath, and Liz McGrath (Lynda). He is also survived by many loving nieces, nephews and many other loving family members. Relatives and friends are invited to his Viewing on Saturday 8:30 A.M. at BURNS FUNERAL HOME, 9708 Frankford Ave. Phila., PA 19114 followed by his Funeral Mass 11:00 A.M. at St. Katherine of Siena Church. Interment Resurrection Cem. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory to Get Your Rear in Gear Philadelphia, 200 Ceme-tery Rd. Mt. Laurel, NJ 08054 would be appreciated.
Published on Philly.com on June 27, 2019