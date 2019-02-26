Home

Myers-Harner Funeral & Cremation Services
1903 Market St
Camp Hill, PA 17011
(717) 737-9961
Viewing
Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Myers-Harner Funeral & Cremation Services
1903 Market St
Camp Hill, PA 17011
Prayer Service
Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019
7:00 PM
Myers-Harner Funeral & Cremation Services
1903 Market St
Camp Hill, PA 17011
Viewing
Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Church of the Good Shepherd
3435 E. Trindle Rd
Camp Hill, PA
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
Church of the Good Shepherd
3435 E. Trindle Rd.
Camp Hill, PA
DONALD J. "ROD" McDONALD


1930 - 2019 Notice Condolences Flowers
DONALD J. "ROD" McDONALD Notice
McDONALD
DONALD J. "ROD"
88, of Camp Hill, formerly of Philadelphia, died on Sunday February 24, 2019, at Bridges of Bent Creek, Mechanicsburg.
Rod graduated from Drexel University (1963) and Temple University (1967) and retired as a health physicist from the former State Department of Environmental Resources. He was a member of the Church of the Good Shepherd, Camp Hill, a past Grand Knight of Knights of Columbus Counsel No. 4068; and a Navy Veteran of the Korean War.
Rod was born in Philadelphia to the late Frank and Kathryn Breslin McDonald. He was pre-ceded in death by his wife, Margaret A. "Peggie" McKenna McDonald and his brother, Francis.
Surviving are 3 daughters, Anne Black (Keith) of Harrisburg, Mary Smith (Theron) of Enola and Margaret Felmlee (Kevin) of Dillsburg; and 5 grand-children, Ian, Trevor, and Annie Smith and McKenna and Katelyn Felmlee.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 A.M., on Thursday, February 28, 2019, in the Church of the Good Shepherd, 3435 E. Trindle Rd., Camp Hill, with Father Sola as Celebrant. A Viewing will be held from 6 until 8 P.M., on Wednesday, February 27th, in the MYERS-HARNER FUNERAL HOME, 1903 Market St., Camp Hill, with a Prayer Service to be held at 7 P.M. An additional Viewing will also be held in the Church on Thursday from 10 A.M. until the time of the Mass. Burial will be held following the Mass in Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Mechanics-burg. Memorial contributions may be made to his Church.
Published on Philly.com on Feb. 26, 2019
