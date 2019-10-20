|
|
SHANNON
DONALD J. "DON"
Age 101, of Riddle Village, Media PA, formerly of Haver-town PA, on October 17, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Mary G. Shannon (nee Harkins). Loving father of Don Paul Shannon (Aleph Ashline), Maryanne Fisher (Dennis), Kathleen Cellucci (Robert), Thomas Shannon (Jean), Patricia Shannon, Teresa Hagenbach (Thomas), and Eileen Wert (Michael). Brother of Alice S. Carroll and the late Eleanor S. Boisson and Laura Shannon. Also survived by 17 grand-children and 14 great-grand-children. Relatives and friends are invited to his Viewing Monday, 9:30 to 10:50 A.M., at Annunciation BVM Church, 401 Brookline Blvd., Havertown PA, and to his Funeral Mass at 11 A.M. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery, Yeadon PA. In lieu of flowers, contributions to Food for the Poor, 6401 Lyons Road, Coconut Creek FL 33073, would be appreciated. Arr.
THE DONOHUE FUNERAL HOME, 8401 West Chester Pike, Upper Darby, PA (610) 449-0300.
Online condolences www.donohuefuneralhome.com
Published on Philly.com on Oct. 20, 2019