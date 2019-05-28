Home

FREEDMAN
DONALD MARK, MS, JD
Precious husband of Saundra M. Leibowitz Freedman, loving father of Rachel L. Freedman and Lisa R. Barinotto (Jose) died on May 22, 2019 at Abington-Jefferson Hospital following an extremely difficult and heroic battle with the side effects of immunotherapy. Don was the son of the late Ike and Bert Freedman and the brother of the late Robert Eric Freedman (late Diane) and the late Karen Segal (David). He is survived by his grandson, Benjamin Adam Barinotto. He will be deeply missed by many family and friends.

Published on Philly.com on May 28, 2019
