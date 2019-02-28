Resources More Obituaries for DONALD KOSTER Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? DONALD N. KOSTER Jr.

84, of Abington, PA, passed away, Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019. Born, Oct. 30, 1934 in Phila., PA, Donald N. Koster Jr. was the eldest son of the late Dr. Donald N. Koster and Rose-mary (Lawson) Koster. Raised in the Girard Estates in So. Phila. he was a student at Penn Charter, Olney High School, and Brown Prep, before attending the University of Pennsylvania. After a stint at the New York Times and serving three years in the United States Army, he graduated from Adelphi University and later received a master's degree from Arcadia University.

A dedicated teacher of history and anthropology he spent his 30-year career at Germantown High School positively impacting the lives of his students and colleagues. A coach of basket-ball, football, and track and field teams, he was a role model for his student athletes and took great pride in their individual and team accomplish-ments. In retirement, he continued to work with young people as a track and field official and as a volunteer at the Penn Relays.

He lived his life for his family alongside his loving wife of 56 years, Doris (Silverstein) Koster. Don was a loving father of daughters Terri (predeceased), (Rick) Nelson of New Jersey; Susan Koster of Kansas City; Kristine (Glen) Robinson of Malvern PA; son, Donald (Jane) N. Koster III of St. Louis; cherished grandfather of Kristin and Alexander Nelson, Paul Martinez, Matthew, Jonathan and Ethan Robinson, Benjamin and Max Koster; proud great grandfather of Gage, Brayden, Jaxon, and Findley Nelson; big brother of Harold (Joan) Koster, Itaska NY; and a beloved uncle of a number of nieces and nephews.

A fountain of knowledge and an avid consumer of news, Don enjoyed the challenges of the daily NY Times crossword. An athlete himself, he remained a keen fan of sports throughout his life and enjoyed sharing in the athletic accomplishments and events of his children and grandchildren. World travel as a young man and later in retire-ment with Doris, nurtured his appreciation for culture and history. No place meant more to him than his beloved Sebim Beach. Having first visited Nova Scotia at age four, he would spend 53 wonderful summers sharing the best of times with family and dear friends overlooking the tidal beaches of Barrington Bay. A lifelong jazz aficionado, he received great joy listening, collecting, and attending concerts supporting the art. Most of all, Don was a man of honor, a gentle soul, who put others before himself, who touched those he met with his intellect, wisdom, humor, and kindness. He will be dearly missed.

Family will receive visitors on Friday, March 22nd, 2019, 11:00 A.M. to 1:00 P.M. at Abramson Center for Jewish Life: Senior Care Center, 1425 Horsham Rd, North Wales, PA 19454. The family wishes to thank the care-givers and staff at Abramson. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Abramson Center for Jewish Life https://www.abramsoncenter.org or Jazz Bridge, assisting Phila-delphia area jazz musicians https://www.jazzbridge.org.

