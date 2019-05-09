Home

Stretch Funeral Home
236 E Eagle Rd
Havertown, PA 19083
(610) 446-1075
DONALD P. DiCARLO

DONALD P. DiCARLO Notice
DiCARLO
DONALD P.


Affectionately known to many as "Big D" or "Coach" a life long resident of Radnor passed away on May 6, 2019. He was predeceased in 2013 by his beloved wife of 44 years, Mary Jane. He is the father of Donald P. DiCarlo, Jr. (Denise) and Scott DiCarlo (Jeanene), grand-father of Justin, Erica, and Tori, step-grandfather of Aaron and Chris, brother of John and the late Frank and Steve DiCarlo, and loving friend and companion of Flo D'Ignazio. Family and friends may call 8:30 to 10:30 A.M. Tuesday May 14 followed by his Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 A.M. in St. Thomas of Villanova Church (university campus). Interment is private.

STRETCH of HVERTOWN
www.stretchfuneralhome.com

Published on Philly.com on May 9, 2019
