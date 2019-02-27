Home

Kirk & Nice
333 County Line Road
Feasterville, PA 15053
(215) 354-0085
Calling hours
Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
Kirk & Nice
333 County Line Road
Feasterville, PA 15053
DONALD P. KEARNEY

DONALD P. KEARNEY
KEARNEY
DONALD P.


Of Jim Thorpe / Bensalem, passed away peacefully Friday, Feb. 22, 2019. He was the son of the late William and Dorothy Kearney and beloved husband of Carole (Klinger) Kearney. He is also survived by his brother William and wife Betty Kearney. He is also survived by his son David and wife Susan; his daughter Katherine and husband Jerry Pudmanski; his daughter Carole Lynn and husband Robert Ballard; and son Mark and wife Deborah Kessler. Surviving also are 7 beautiful grandchildren: Ethan Gray, Bronwyn Kearney, Owen Gray, Maeve, Blaise, and Lauren Kearney, and Jaqui Kohl.
Donald worked for Bell of PA for 31 years, retiring in 1991. Born on August 9, 1942. He served our country honorably in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam Era.
He loved outdoors, fishing, boating, hunting, camping, photography, and traveling.
Friends and family are invited to call on Thursday, February 28th, starting at 11 A.M., at KIRK AND NICE SUBURBAN CHAPEL, 333 County Line Road, Feasterville PA 19053, 215-354-0085. A Funeral Service will follow immediately after the calling period. Burial will take place at Sunset Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, send to Carbon County Friends of Animals at 77 W. 13th Street, Jim Thorpe, PA 18229.

www.kirkandnicesuburban.com

logo

Published on Philly.com on Feb. 27, 2019
