CIAMBRANO
DONALD R. "DON"
On May 14, 2019 of Mantua, NJ. Age 84. Loving husband of Elizabeth "Judy" Ciambrano (nee Keefe) and the late Lillian E. Ciambrano (nee Thompson). Beloved father of Linda Baker (Vincent) of FL, Donald J. Ciambrano (Christina) of Deptford, John Ciambrano of NY and step-son Richard D'Agusto and Marc D'Agusto. Brother of Anthony Ciambrano (Elizabeth) of Deptford. Devoted grandfather of Lisa, Nicolas, Bryan and Zachary. Great-grandfather of Steven, Jordan and Nixon. Step-grandfather "Pappy" to Layton, Kian, Jack and Wyatt.
Don was a graduate of South Philadelphia High School and a U.S. Navy Veteran. He was retired from Teamsters Union Local 628 and worked as a supervisor for the Philadelphia Daily News for over forty years. (cont.)
Published on Philly.com on May 16, 2019