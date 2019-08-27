Home

POWERED BY

Services
Goldsteins' Rosenberg's Raphael-Sacks
6410 N Broad St.
Philadelphia, PA 19126
(215) 927-5800
Resources
More Obituaries for DONALD KAUFMAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

DONALD R. KAUFMAN

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
DONALD R. KAUFMAN Notice
KAUFMAN
DONALD R.


On August 25, 2019. Beloved husband of Karen (nee Hoffman). Loving father of Marc (Heidi) and David (Elizabeth). Dear brother of Russell (Linda) and Patricia (Adam) Houtz. Beloved son-in-law of Leonard Hoffman. Dear brother-in-law of Louis Hoffman and Sheri Gordon. Loving grandfather of Caleb, Abigail, and Max and beloved uncle of 7 nieces and great-nieces and 6 nephews and great-nephews. Also survived by his former wife, Karen (Jerry) Grad. Relatives and friends are invited to Funeral Services Wednesday, 11 A.M. precisely GOLDSTEINS' ROSENBERG'S RAPHAEL-SACKS 6410 N. Broad Street.

www.goldsteinsfuneral.com

Int. Montefiore Cem. Shiva will be observed at the Indepen-dence Place Community Room, 233 S. 6th St., Phila., PA 19106. Contributions in his memory may be made to Penn Hospice www.pennmedicine.org,
Independence Historical Trust www.inht.org., or Society Hill Synagogue Rabbi Discretionary fund, https://www.societyhill synagogue.org/


logo

Published on Philly.com on Aug. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of DONALD's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now