|
|
KAUFMAN
DONALD R.
On August 25, 2019. Beloved husband of Karen (nee Hoffman). Loving father of Marc (Heidi) and David (Elizabeth). Dear brother of Russell (Linda) and Patricia (Adam) Houtz. Beloved son-in-law of Leonard Hoffman. Dear brother-in-law of Louis Hoffman and Sheri Gordon. Loving grandfather of Caleb, Abigail, and Max and beloved uncle of 7 nieces and great-nieces and 6 nephews and great-nephews. Also survived by his former wife, Karen (Jerry) Grad. Relatives and friends are invited to Funeral Services Wednesday, 11 A.M. precisely GOLDSTEINS' ROSENBERG'S RAPHAEL-SACKS 6410 N. Broad Street.
www.goldsteinsfuneral.com Int. Montefiore Cem. Shiva will be observed at the Indepen-dence Place Community Room, 233 S. 6th St., Phila., PA 19106. Contributions in his memory may be made to Penn Hospice www.pennmedicine.org,
Independence Historical Trust www.inht.org., or Society Hill Synagogue Rabbi Discretionary fund, https://www.societyhill synagogue.org/
Published on Philly.com on Aug. 27, 2019