SCHUSTER
DONALD
Age 87, of N.E. Phila., on Oct. 7,
2019. Beloved husband of the late Norma (nee Franke); loving father of Susan (Ed) Hoffman, Donna (Michael) Binder, Donald (Trish) Schuster and Debra (William) Helsel; loving Gramps to Ashley, Brittany, Tawny, Maddy, Lindsey, Haley, Lauren, Kiersten and Donny; dear great-grandpop to Joey, Layla, and Alexa.
Relatives and friends are invited to pay their respects to his family on Monday, Oct. 14, 2019, from 5:30 to 6:30 P.M., followed by Memorial Service at 6:30 P.M. at THE FLETCHER-NASEVICH FUNERAL HOME, 9529 Bustleton Ave., Phila., PA 19115. Int. private. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Samaritan Health Care & Hospice, Development Office, 5 Eves Drive, Suite 300, Marlton, NJ 08053.
Published on Philly.com on Oct. 9, 2019