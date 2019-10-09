Home

POWERED BY

Services
Fletcher-Nasevich Funeral Home
9529 Bustleton Ave
Philadelphia, PA 19115
(215) 673-8153
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 14, 2019
5:30 PM - 6:30 PM
Fletcher-Nasevich Funeral Home
9529 Bustleton Ave
Philadelphia, PA 19115
View Map
Memorial service
Monday, Oct. 14, 2019
6:30 PM
Fletcher-Nasevich Funeral Home
9529 Bustleton Ave
Philadelphia, PA 19115
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for DONALD SCHUSTER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

DONALD SCHUSTER


1932 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
DONALD SCHUSTER Notice
SCHUSTER
DONALD
Age 87, of N.E. Phila., on Oct. 7,
2019. Beloved husband of the late Norma (nee Franke); loving father of Susan (Ed) Hoffman, Donna (Michael) Binder, Donald (Trish) Schuster and Debra (William) Helsel; loving Gramps to Ashley, Brittany, Tawny, Maddy, Lindsey, Haley, Lauren, Kiersten and Donny; dear great-grandpop to Joey, Layla, and Alexa.
Relatives and friends are invited to pay their respects to his family on Monday, Oct. 14, 2019, from 5:30 to 6:30 P.M., followed by Memorial Service at 6:30 P.M. at THE FLETCHER-NASEVICH FUNERAL HOME, 9529 Bustleton Ave., Phila., PA 19115. Int. private. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Samaritan Health Care & Hospice, Development Office, 5 Eves Drive, Suite 300, Marlton, NJ 08053.

www.fletchernasevich.com

logo


Published on Philly.com on Oct. 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of DONALD's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now