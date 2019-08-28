|
WANDERER
DONALD WILLIAM
Age 91, passed away on Aug. 19, in Paoli, PA. Donald was born in Oak Park, Illinois. His Mechanical Engineering degree was earned through the United States Coast Guard Academy and the University of Illinois, and his MBA was granted by the University of Chicago. During the Korean conflict, he served on active duty with the Coast Guard. He was employed by General Electric for 36 years, in the Jet Engine Division, in Cincinnati, OH, and later on, in the Missile and Space Division in Valley Forge. He is survived by his wife of 69 years, Betty Lou, and two daughters, Donna Runyan and Sara Wanderer. He served his church in many capacities, including choir member, committee chairman and co-president of Couples Club and the 59ers seniors club. His other interests were classic cars, antique boats, and travel. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 11 AM on Sept. 21, at St. Matthews United Methodist Church of Valley Forge followed by a luncheon in the church Fellowship Hall. Interment Private. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to: St. Matthews United Methodist Church of Valley Forge, 600 Walker Road, Wayne, PA 19087.
Arrg's by: THE DONOHUE FUNERAL HOME, 366 W. Lancaster Ave. Wayne, PA.
Published on Philly.com on Aug. 28, 2019