DONNA (Campoli) DLUGOKINSKI

DONNA (Campoli) DLUGOKINSKI Notice
DLUGOKINSKI
DONNA (nee Campoli)
of the Mayfair section of Philadelphia, passed away on August 31st, 2019, at the age of 70. Beloved wife of the late Joseph Dlugokinski. Loving mother of John Dlugokinski (Mary), Lori Dlugokinski and the late Joseph Dlugokinski. Also survived by her grand-children, Joseph, Antonio and Justin. Sadly missed by her brothers, sisters, nieces and nephews. Family and friends are invited to attend her Viewing and Funeral on Wednesday September 4th from 9:30 to 10:30A.M. in St. Timothy RC Church (3001 Levick St.). There will be a funeral mass at 10:30A.M. Burial will take place in private in Washington Crossing National Cemetery at a later date.

McCafferty
Funeral & Cremation Inc.
Mark McCafferty FD
www.mccaffertyfuneralhomes.com

Published on Philly.com on Sept. 3, 2019
