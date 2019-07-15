|
MADDEN-KAZNICA
DONNA J.
July 10, 2019. Beloved wife of Joseph Sr. Loving mother of Timothy, Madeline and stepmother of Joseph Jr. (Lynne). Sadly missed by her many siblings, nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited for a Visitation on Saturday 10 AM- 12 PM with Funeral Services beginning at 12 PM. TOMASZEWSKI FUNERAL HOME, 2728-30 E. Allegheny Ave. Phila., Pa., 19134. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, donations in Donna's memory to Clean Ocean Action, 18 Hartshorne Dr. Highlands, NJ 07732 preferred.
Published on Philly.com on July 15, 2019