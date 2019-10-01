Home

DONNA (Welsh) JAKIMOWICZ

DONNA (Welsh) JAKIMOWICZ Notice
JAKIMOWICZ
DONNA (nee Welsh)
Sept. 28, 2019. Beloved wife of Joseph M. Loving mother of Kellyann (Robert Sr.) Hopkins, Joseph A. (Patricia), Anthony, Michael Carey, Brian Carey and the late Shannon (Nick) Valotta. Sadly missed by 16 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren. Survived by her siblings Margie Wright, James, Rhonda, Kenneth, and the late Carol Marston. Relatives and friends are invited to viewing on Friday morning 8 A.M. at TOMASZEWSKI FUNERAL HOME, 2728-30 E. Allegheny Ave. Phila., Pa., 19134. Funeral Mass 10:30 AM St. Adalbert Church. Int. William Penn Cemetery.
Published on Philly.com on Oct. 1, 2019
