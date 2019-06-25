Home

DONNA M. (Mackell) HASKINS

DONNA M. (Mackell) HASKINS Notice
HASKINS
DONNA M. (nee Mackell)


Age 80, of Bryn Mawr PA, on June 22nd, 2019. Beloved wife of 60 years to Terry Haskins. Loving mother of Casey P., (Esther), Mitchell B., Troy M., and Holly M. Haskins (Benn Coren). Cherished grandmother of Joshua, Aaron, and Elizabeth Haskins, and Eric Johnson. Devoted sister of the late Dean L. Mackell. Precious daughter of the late Mary G. (nee Aull) and Edward J. Mackell.
Relatives and friends are invited to her Visitation on Thursday, June 27th, from 9 to 9:45 A.M., at Our Mother of Good Counsel Church, 31 Pennswood Road, Bryn Mawr PA 19010. Funeral Mass to follow 10 A.M. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory to The , P.O. Box 96011 Washington, DC 20090-6011 would be appreciated.

www.danjolell.com

Published on Philly.com on June 25, 2019
