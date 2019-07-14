|
QUINN
DONNA M.
On July 2, 2019. Daughter of the late Edward and Eleanor Quinn(nee Makem). Sister of Edward V. Quinn, Jr. (Sharon) and the late Raymond. Aunt of Kelly Geary (John), Sean Quinn (Ashley). Great Aunt of 7, also survived by many cousins and dear friends. Relatives and friends are invited to her visitation Thursday July 18th 10:00 A.M. at MALLOY FUNERAL HOME, 625 Byberry Rd., Phila., PA 19116. Memorial Service 10:30 A.M. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations to AIDS Fund, 2628 Orthodox St., Phila., PA 19137 aidsfundphilly.org.
