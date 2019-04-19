Philadelphia Inquirer/Philadelphia Daily News Notices
D’ANJOLELL Memorial Home of Broomall
2811 W CHESTER PIKE
Broomall, PA 19008-1827
(610) 356-4200
Visitation
Tuesday, Apr. 23, 2019
10:00 AM - 10:45 AM
St. Monica Church
63 Main Ave.
Berwyn, PA
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Apr. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Monica Church
635 First Ave.
Berwyn, PA
DORA M. (DeCarolis) ZECHMAN

DORA M. (DeCarolis) ZECHMAN Notice
ZECHMAN
DORA M. (nee DeCarolis)


Age 91, of Devon, formerly of Upper Darby, on April 15, 2019.
Beloved wife of the late Gordon W. Zechman; cherished mother of Maryann E. Pelensky (Stephen), Joseph A. Zechman, and Denise M. Kowalski (Len); loving grandmother of Katherine, Christopher, Michael, and Brian; and devoted sister of the late Carmela Pallini.
Relatives and friends are invited to her visitation on Tuesday, April 23rd, 10 - 10:45 A.M. at St. Monica Church, 63 Main Ave., Berwyn, PA 19312. Funeral Mass to follow at 11 A.M. Interment SS. Peter and Paul Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to Penn Medicine Hospice--Chester County, 3535 Market St., Suite 750, Philadelphia, PA 19104, or Paoli Hospital Foundation, 255 W. Lancaster Ave., MOB 3, Suite 231, Paoli, PA 19301, Designation "Nursing Excellence".

www.danjolell.com

Published on Philly.com on Apr. 19, 2019
