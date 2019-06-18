Home

Schetter Funeral Home
304 W Route 70
Cherry Hill, NJ 08002
856-429-8545
Memorial Gathering
Thursday, Jun. 20, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Schetter Funeral Home
304 W Route 70
Cherry Hill, NJ 08002
Funeral service
Thursday, Jun. 20, 2019
8:00 PM
Schetter Funeral Home
304 W Route 70
Cherry Hill, NJ 08002
Of Cherry Hill, NJ, died May 26, 2019, at age 90. Beloved wife of the late Rafal J. Balcarek. Loving mother of Joanna M. McMorris (Arthur) of Bala Cynwyd, PA and Richard J. Balcarek (Deborah) of South Easton, MA. Devoted grandmother of Eric (fiancée Tracey), Colin, Marissa and Tate. She loved opera, theater, ballet and film, and was an avid reader and crossword puzzle solver. She will be greatly missed by her family and her many friends.
Relatives and friends will gather Thursday evening from 6 - 8 P.M. at THE SCHETTER FUNERAL HOME, 304 West Marlton Pike, Cherry Hill, NJ 08002. Funeral service 8 P.M. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to The Jimmy Fund/Dana Farber Cancer Institute by visiting http://www.jimmyfund.org. Please visit schetterfh.com to share your condolences with the family.
Published on Philly.com on June 18, 2019
