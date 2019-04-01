Home

More Obituaries for DOREEN HUGHES
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

DOREEN HUGHES

DOREEN HUGHES Notice
HUGHES
DOREEN
On March 29, 2019. She was preceded in death by her 2 sisters Dolores LaCorte and Denise Cannon. She is survived by her beloved husband Charles Hughes; her loving daughter Colleen Mills (Jack); loving granddaughter Capri Mills; 2 sisters and one brother Diane McLaughlin (John), John LaCorte (Michele) and Donna Difilippis; mother-in-law Anne Stackhouse (Charlie); also survived by several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Relatives and friends are invited to her Funeral Mass 10 A.M. Wednesday, April 3 at St. Francis Xavier Church (the Oratory), 24th and Green Sts. Viewing will be held Tuesday eve from 7 to 9 P.M. and Wednesday morning from 8 to 9:30 A.M. at DINAN FUNERAL HOME, 1921-23 Spring Garden St., Phila., 215-563-3655. Ent. SS Peter and Paul Cemetery, Springfield, PA.
Published on Philly.com on Apr. 1, 2019
