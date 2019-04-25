Home

April 20, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Anthony J. Loving mother to Roseanne, Lawrence, Karen, Diane, Joseph, Paul, David, June, John, Catherine, Marianne. Grandmother of 25, and great-grandmother of 10.
Relatives and friends are invited to Doris' Viewing Monday, April 29th, 9:30 A.M., St. Anthony of Padua Church, 259 Forest Ave., Ambler. Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11 A.M. Int. Whitemarsh Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Doris' name may be made to Disabled American Veterans, P.O. Box 14301, Cincinnati OH 45250-0301.

www.craftfuneralhome.com

Published on Philly.com on Apr. 25, 2019
