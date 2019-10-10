Home

White-Luttrell Funeral Homes Ltd
311 N. Swarthmore Ave
Ridley Park, PA 19078
(610) 532-9606
Calling hours
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
9:30 AM
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
DORIS A. OLSON


1944 - 2019
DORIS A. OLSON Notice
OLSON
DORIS A. (PIAMPIANO)


On Oct. 5, 2019, of Springfield. Wife of Giacinto "James" C. Piampiano, loving mother of Danielle Piampiano (Rudy) and David Piampiano (Caitlin), cherished Mom Mom to Nicholas, Leo, Alexandra and Carmella. Sister of Suzanne Rechner (Bill) and the late August C. Olson. Celebration of Life 11 A.M. Saturday, Oct. 12th at WHITE-LUTTRELL FUNERAL HOME, 311 N. Swarthmore Ave., Ridley Park PA where relatives and friends may call after 9:30 A.M. Burial private. Memorial gifts to World Wildlife Fund or Providence Animal Shelter, 555 Sandy Bank Rd., Media, PA 19063.

www.whiteluttrell.com

Published on Philly.com on Oct. 10, 2019
