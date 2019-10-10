|
|
OLSON
DORIS A. (PIAMPIANO)
On Oct. 5, 2019, of Springfield. Wife of Giacinto "James" C. Piampiano, loving mother of Danielle Piampiano (Rudy) and David Piampiano (Caitlin), cherished Mom Mom to Nicholas, Leo, Alexandra and Carmella. Sister of Suzanne Rechner (Bill) and the late August C. Olson. Celebration of Life 11 A.M. Saturday, Oct. 12th at WHITE-LUTTRELL FUNERAL HOME, 311 N. Swarthmore Ave., Ridley Park PA where relatives and friends may call after 9:30 A.M. Burial private. Memorial gifts to World Wildlife Fund or Providence Animal Shelter, 555 Sandy Bank Rd., Media, PA 19063.
www.whiteluttrell.com
Published on Philly.com on Oct. 10, 2019