BITMAN
DORIS (nee Greenberg)
Nov. 11, 2019 of Plymouth Meeting, PA. Beloved wife of Aaron; loving mother of John Bitman (Amy Klein) and the late David Bitman; devoted sister of Joan Askinasi. Relatives and friends are invited to Services, Thurs. 11:00 A.M., JOSEPH LEVINE AND SONS MEMORIAL CHAPEL, 4737 Street Rd., Trevose. Int. Shalom Memorial Park. Shiva will be observed at the residence of John and Amy. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to the David Bitman Endowed Scholarship Fund c/o Temple University in Phila., PA.
Published on inquirer.com on Nov. 12, 2019