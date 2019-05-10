Home

POWERED BY

Services
O'Leary Funeral Home Ltd
640 E Springfield Rd
Springfield, PA 19064
(610) 259-1959
Resources
More Obituaries for DORIS BANES
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

DORIS C. (Hilferty) BANES

Notice Condolences Flowers

DORIS C. (Hilferty) BANES Notice
BANES
DORIS C. (nee Hilferty)


85, of Drexel Hill PA, on May 8, 2019. Loving wife of the late John E. Banes. Devoted mother of Kathy (Jim) Duffy, Nancy (Gary) Nolan, Peggy (Jim) Sullivan, Eileen (Michael) Coleman, Patty Banes, Stephen (Gloria) Banes, Chrissy (Brian) Boyle, the late John (Susan) and Edward Banes. Also survived by daughter-in-Law, Linda Banes, 40 grandchildren and 30 great-grandchildren. Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing Monday, May 13th, 9 A.M., Church of St. Dorothy, Township Line and Burmont Rd., Drexel Hill PA 19026, and to her Funeral Mass Monday, 10:30 A.M., in the Church. Int. SS. Peter and Paul Cemetery. Contributions to Ed Banes Scholarship Fund, P.O. Box 675, Drexel Hill PA 19026.

(O'LEARY F.H., Springfield, PA)

Published on Philly.com on May 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now