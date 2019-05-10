|
|
BANES
DORIS C. (nee Hilferty)
85, of Drexel Hill PA, on May 8, 2019. Loving wife of the late John E. Banes. Devoted mother of Kathy (Jim) Duffy, Nancy (Gary) Nolan, Peggy (Jim) Sullivan, Eileen (Michael) Coleman, Patty Banes, Stephen (Gloria) Banes, Chrissy (Brian) Boyle, the late John (Susan) and Edward Banes. Also survived by daughter-in-Law, Linda Banes, 40 grandchildren and 30 great-grandchildren. Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing Monday, May 13th, 9 A.M., Church of St. Dorothy, Township Line and Burmont Rd., Drexel Hill PA 19026, and to her Funeral Mass Monday, 10:30 A.M., in the Church. Int. SS. Peter and Paul Cemetery. Contributions to Ed Banes Scholarship Fund, P.O. Box 675, Drexel Hill PA 19026.
(O'LEARY F.H., Springfield, PA)
Published on Philly.com on May 10, 2019