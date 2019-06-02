Home

DORIS DRUMMOND PYLE

On May 11, 2019, quietly passed away surrounded by her loving family. She is survived by her adoring husband of 66 years, Charlie Pyle; her 4 children, 4 grandchildren and one great-grand-daughter; her sister, nephews, niece and many loving in-laws and friends.
Dorrie loved to sew, golf, play piano and spending time with friends and family. She was an active participant in the Wayne Presbyterian Church. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation on behalf of Doris Pyle to: Wayne Presbyterian Church, or Alzheimer's Foundation of America (alzfdn.org)
Published on Philly.com on June 2, 2019
