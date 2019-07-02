|
|
MALLON
DORIS E. (nee Cressman)
On June 30, 2019, age 77, of Gibbsboro. Beloved wife of Neil Mallon. Survived by children, Matthew of Clayton, Mark of Ohio, Keith of Voorhees, and Tracey Jakhu of Ohio; 8 grand-children; and one great-grand-son. Doris was a member of Cornerstone Fellowship Church in Erial. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her Viewing on Friday morning, 10 to 11 A.M., at ORA L. WOOSTER F.H., 51 Park Blvd., Clementon NJ 08021. Funeral Services will begin at 11 A.M. Int. Cedar Grove Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations to , 1851 Old Cuthbert Rd., Cherry Hill NJ 08034. Share memories at
OraLWoosterFuneralHome.com
Published on Philly.com on July 2, 2019