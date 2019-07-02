Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ora L. Wooster Funeral Home
51 Park Blvd.
Clementon, NJ 08021
Viewing
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Ora L. Wooster Funeral Home
51 Park Blvd.
Clementon, NJ 08021
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
Ora L. Wooster Funeral Home
51 Park Blvd.
Clementon, NJ 08021
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for DORIS MALLON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

DORIS E. (Cressman) MALLON

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
DORIS E. (Cressman) MALLON Notice
MALLON
DORIS E. (nee Cressman)


On June 30, 2019, age 77, of Gibbsboro. Beloved wife of Neil Mallon. Survived by children, Matthew of Clayton, Mark of Ohio, Keith of Voorhees, and Tracey Jakhu of Ohio; 8 grand-children; and one great-grand-son. Doris was a member of Cornerstone Fellowship Church in Erial. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her Viewing on Friday morning, 10 to 11 A.M., at ORA L. WOOSTER F.H., 51 Park Blvd., Clementon NJ 08021. Funeral Services will begin at 11 A.M. Int. Cedar Grove Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations to , 1851 Old Cuthbert Rd., Cherry Hill NJ 08034. Share memories at

OraLWoosterFuneralHome.com

Published on Philly.com on July 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now