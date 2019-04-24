Home

DORIS (Weinstock) FLEISHMAN

FLEISHMAN
DORIS (nee Weinstock)
April 22, 2019. Wife of the late Sidney Fleishman. Father of Barbara (Abe) Lisser and Lynda (Dr. Steven) Stein. Grandmother of Nikki (Alex) Selden and Darren (Rachel) Portner and the late Evan Stein. Relatives and friends are invited to Graveside Services Thursday, 12 Noon, at Haym Salomon Memorial Park, 200 Moores Road, Frazer PA 19355. Shiva will be observed at the residence of Dr. and Mrs. Steven Stein. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to www.alz.org.

Published on Philly.com on Apr. 24, 2019
