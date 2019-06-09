|
GOODMAN
DORIS (nee Kierszenblat)
June 5, 2019, of Haverford PA. Loving wife of the late Stanley Goodman and devoted mother of Sharon Goodman, Lloyd (Maryclaire) Goodman and Laurie Heller. Beloved sister of Reggie (Ron) Harris and adored grandmother of Olivia and Alex Goodman and the late John Heller. Wanting a better world for all Doris was an avid environmentalist. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to Delaware Riverkeeper Network, 925 Canal St., Ste. 3701, Bristol, PA 19007. Interment private.
