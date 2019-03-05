|
|
CURRAN
DORIS J. (nee Jakeman)
On March 3, 2019, age 82 yrs., of Glenside. Loving wife of the late Robert J. Mother of Miriam Rebecca Lahiff (Michael), Robert T. (Lisa), Charles B. (Catherine), Donald B., William P. (Sherri) and Elizabeth A. Webster (James). Also survived by 13 grandchildren and 13.5 great grandchildren. Sister of Mildred Devlin (Thomas). Funeral Service Thursday, 11 A.M., THE WILLIAM R. MAY FUNERAL HOME, 354 N. Easton Rd. (at Keswick Ave.), Glenside, PA 19038. Interment. Whitemarsh Memorial Park. Relatives and friends are invited to her Visitation at the Funeral Home Thurs. after 10 A.M. In lieu of flowers donations to , 501 St Jude Pl., Memphis, TN 38105 would be appreciated.
www.mayfuneralhome.com
Published on Philly.com on Mar. 5, 2019