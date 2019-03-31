CURRAN

DORIS J. (nee Carlin)

88, Newtown Square, PA passed away peacefully at home on March 24, 2019. She was the beloved wife of Thomas A. (Tom), who preceded her in death in 2010. Doris was born on Feb. 5, 1931 in Clifton Heights, PA to Joseph J. Carlin and Dorothy L. (nee King) (both deceased). She was also predeceased by her sisters, Dorothy Hurst, Jean and her brother Joseph.

Doris is survived by her four sons, Thomas Jr. (Ann), Joseph (Kathleen), Philip ( Rosemary), and John (Suzanne). Loving grandmother of Amanda (Timothy) Meloney, Sean, Alex (Matt), Michael (Kyle), Katharine (Josh) Bacon, Zachary (Karen), Francis, Lauren and Andrew; great-grandmother of Payton, Teague, and Cormac Meloney, Margo and Harriet Curran.

Doris Curran (known affection-ately to her friends as "Ducky"), lived a wonderful life, centered around her family. After graduating from Notre Dame High School in Moylan, PA, she went on to complete her under-graduate degree at Immaculata College. After marrying Tom in 1956, the couple raised four rather challenging sons, and Ducky devoted her early married life to her growing family. She then completed the challenge of earning her Master's Degree in Library Science from Villanova Univer-sity, followed by a rewarding career as an elementary school librarian in the area. After retirement Ducky and Tom spent many winters in Doral, FL. She had a special place in her heart for Georgia, VT, where the Curran family spent countless summer vacations, staring out at "Ducky's Island" on Lake Champlain. Family and friends will always remember Ducky floating peacefully on a lake in a tire tube. To the end Ducky delighted in hosting family gatherings and providing support and assistance to her friends and family.

The family will greet friends on Tuesday, April 16th, 2019 starting at 9:30-10:15 A.M. All in Church, followed by Mass at 10:30 A.M. at St. Charles Borromeo, Burmont Road and Dennison Ave, Drexel Hill, PA 19026. Inurnment in the adjoining Church Cemetery will immediately follow the services. In lieu of flowers contributions may be given to a .



