KLAYMAN
DORIS
March 6, 2019, of Pitman, NJ. Wife of the late George Klayman. Mother of Craig H. Klayman, Esq. and Mark Klayman. Grandmother of Lauren (Patrick) Reilly and Rosina Klayman. Relatives and friends are invited Sunday beginning 10:30 A.M. (DST) to PLATT MEMORIAL CHAPELS, Inc. 2001 Berlin Rd. Cherry Hill, where Funeral Services will begin promptly at 11 A.M. (DST) Ent. Locustwood Mem. Park. Shiva will be observed at the home of Craig Klayman. Contribu-tions may be made to Rotary Foundation, (please make checks payable to "The Rotary Foundation") in Doris's name, c/o Woodbury Rotary Club, P.O. Box 261, Woodbury, NJ 08096
Published on Philly.com on Mar. 8, 2019