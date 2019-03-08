Philadelphia Inquirer/Philadelphia Daily News Notices
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Platt Memorial Chapels, Inc.
2001 Berlin Road
Cherry Hill, NJ 08003-3794
(856) 428-9442
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 10, 2019
10:30 AM
Platt Memorial Chapels, Inc.
2001 Berlin Road
Cherry Hill, NJ 08003-3794
View Map
Funeral service
Sunday, Mar. 10, 2019
11:00 AM
Platt Memorial Chapels, Inc.
2001 Berlin Road
Cherry Hill, NJ 08003-3794
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for DORIS KLAYMAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

DORIS KLAYMAN

Notice Condolences Flowers

DORIS KLAYMAN Notice
KLAYMAN
DORIS


March 6, 2019, of Pitman, NJ. Wife of the late George Klayman. Mother of Craig H. Klayman, Esq. and Mark Klayman. Grandmother of Lauren (Patrick) Reilly and Rosina Klayman. Relatives and friends are invited Sunday beginning 10:30 A.M. (DST) to PLATT MEMORIAL CHAPELS, Inc. 2001 Berlin Rd. Cherry Hill, where Funeral Services will begin promptly at 11 A.M. (DST) Ent. Locustwood Mem. Park. Shiva will be observed at the home of Craig Klayman. Contribu-tions may be made to Rotary Foundation, (please make checks payable to "The Rotary Foundation") in Doris's name, c/o Woodbury Rotary Club, P.O. Box 261, Woodbury, NJ 08096
Published on Philly.com on Mar. 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Platt Memorial Chapels, Inc.
Download Now