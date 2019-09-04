|
IANNELLI
DORIS M. (nee Accetta)
Age 87, of Newtown Square, PA, on September 1st, 2019. Survived by her beloved husband of 67 years John C., Sr.; her loving children Ninamarie Gaffney (Thomas) and John J. (Patricia); her cherished 6 grandchildren and adoring 6 great-grandchildren. Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing on Thursday, September 5th, ALL IN CHURCH, from 9:30 A.M. to 10:45 A.M., with Funeral Mass to follow 11:00 A.M., at St. John Neumann Church, 380 Highland Ln., Bryn Mawr, PA 19010. Interment SS. Peter and Paul Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory to The Pennsylvania School for the Deaf, 100 W. School House Lane, Philadelphia, PA 19144 would be appreciated.
Published on Philly.com on Sept. 4, 2019