MANCINO
DORIS M. (nee Lancia)
Age 89, passed away on June 21, 2019; dear daughter of the late Reynold and the late Bertha (nee: Auchy); loving wife of the late Angelo Mancino Jr.; loving mother of Robert (Rebecca) Mancino, Carol (Robert) Gordon, and Paul (Catherine) Mancino; dear sister of the late Eleanor Chalmers; beloved grandmother of the late Michele; also survived by 11 grandchildfren and 14 great-grandchildren. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her Viewing on Monday morning from 9:30 to 10:30 am., followed by her Funeral Mass at 10:30 am., at St. Anthony of Padua Church, 259 Forest Ave., Ambler, PA 19002. Entombment Forest Hills Cemetery in Huntingdon Valley.
