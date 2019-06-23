Home

POWERED BY

Services
Angelone Funeral Homes Inc
501 N Easton Rd
Willow Grove, PA 19090
(215) 659-0202
Resources
More Obituaries for DORIS MANCINO
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

DORIS M. (Lancia) MANCINO

Notice Condolences Flowers

DORIS M. (Lancia) MANCINO Notice
MANCINO
DORIS M. (nee Lancia)


Age 89, passed away on June 21, 2019; dear daughter of the late Reynold and the late Bertha (nee: Auchy); loving wife of the late Angelo Mancino Jr.; loving mother of Robert (Rebecca) Mancino, Carol (Robert) Gordon, and Paul (Catherine) Mancino; dear sister of the late Eleanor Chalmers; beloved grandmother of the late Michele; also survived by 11 grandchildfren and 14 great-grandchildren. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her Viewing on Monday morning from 9:30 to 10:30 am., followed by her Funeral Mass at 10:30 am., at St. Anthony of Padua Church, 259 Forest Ave., Ambler, PA 19002. Entombment Forest Hills Cemetery in Huntingdon Valley.

ANGELONE F.H. INC.
www.angelonefuneralhome.com

Published on Philly.com on June 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now