VALENTINE
DORIS M. (nee Wohlschlagel).
October 15, 2019. Beloved wife of the late George L. Valentine. Loving mother to Ronald (Patricia) Valentine, and Glen (Kimberly) Valentine. Grand-mother of 7 and great grand-mother of 1. Relatives and friends are invited to Doris' Memorial Service Thursday Oct. 24th, 10:30 A.M., in the Auditorium at Spring House Estates, 728 Norristown Rd. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Doris' name may be made to the Good Samaritan Fund at Spring House Estates, 728 Norristown Rd., Ambler, PA 19002.
Published on Philly.com on Oct. 18, 2019