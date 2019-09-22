|
DiCIURCIO
DORIS RITA (Passaro)
of King of Prussia, passed away peacefully on Sept. 19, 2019 at age 86. Born in Phila. on Feb. 22, 1933, to the late Pasquale "Pat" and Mary (D'Amato) Passaro. Surviving is her loving family including her husband of 65 years, John A. Di Ciurcio, Sr.; a son, John Anthony Di Ciurcio, Jr.; brother, Raymond Passaro; many other loving family members. Relatives and friends are invited to Doris' Viewing at Mother of Divine Providence Church, 333 Allen-dale Rd., King of Prussia, PA on Wed., Sep. 25, 2019 from 9 to 9:45 A.M. followed by her Funeral Mass at 10:00 A.M. Interment in SS. Peter & Paul Cemetery, Springfield. Arrs .
THE BACCHI FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY, LTD., Bridgeport, PA 19405. Condolences at www.bacchifh.com
Published on Philly.com on Sept. 22, 2019