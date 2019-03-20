Home

DOROTHY A. (Putalavage) CAMPBELL

DOROTHY A. (Putalavage) CAMPBELL Notice
CAMPBELL
DOROTHY A. (Putalavage)
Age 83, of Philadelphia passed away, Tuesday March 19, 2019 at her residence. She was a homemaker and member of the St. Katherine's Primrose Club. Beloved wife of Charles Campbell. Loving mother of Colleen Beccari (Harry) and Sandy Wittenberg (Al). Dorothy was preceded in death by her son, David. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her visitation, Monday from 9:30-10:30 A.M. at Christ The King Church, 3252 Chesterfield Rd., Philadelphia, PA 19114, followed by her Mass at 10:30 A.M. Interment private.

www.tomlinsonfh.com

Published on Philly.com on Mar. 20, 2019
