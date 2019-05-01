Philadelphia Inquirer/Philadelphia Daily News Notices
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Burns Funeral Home
9708 Frankford Ave.
Philadelphia, PA 19114
215-637-1414
For more information about
DOROTHY MAHER
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for DOROTHY MAHER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

DOROTHY A. (Flanigan) MAHER

Notice Condolences Flowers

DOROTHY A. (Flanigan) MAHER Notice
MAHER
DOROTHY A. (nee Flanigan)
April 29, 2019. Beloved wife of Richard. Loving mother of Jason (Christine). Loving Mom-Mom of Liam. Dear sister of Joseph and Karen. Relatives and friends are invited to gather on Thursday 11 A.M. at Christ the King Church, 3252 Chesterfield Rd. Phila., PA 19114 followed by her Funeral Mass 12 Noon. Interment Forest Hills Cem. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory to the , 1626 Locust St., Phila., PA 19103 would be appreciated.

www.burnsfuneralhome.com 215-637-1414

Published on Philly.com on May 1, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Burns Funeral Home
Download Now