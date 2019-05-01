|
|
MAHER
DOROTHY A. (nee Flanigan)
April 29, 2019. Beloved wife of Richard. Loving mother of Jason (Christine). Loving Mom-Mom of Liam. Dear sister of Joseph and Karen. Relatives and friends are invited to gather on Thursday 11 A.M. at Christ the King Church, 3252 Chesterfield Rd. Phila., PA 19114 followed by her Funeral Mass 12 Noon. Interment Forest Hills Cem. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory to the , 1626 Locust St., Phila., PA 19103 would be appreciated.
www.burnsfuneralhome.com 215-637-1414
Published on Philly.com on May 1, 2019