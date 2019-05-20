Home

Clare McIlvaine Mundy Funeral Home Inc.
7384 Ridge Ave
Philadelphia, PA 19128-3231
215-482-8878
DOROTHY A. (Kosierp) PANETTA

DOROTHY A. (Kosierp) PANETTA Notice
PANETTA
DOROTHY A. (nee Kosierp)


85 yrs.old on May 17, 2019 of Phila. born in Frackville, Pa. Beloved daughter of the late Mary and Stanley Kosierp Sister of Genevieve Triola and the late Anna (late Henry) Gwiszcz, her twin Elizabeth, Joseph and Stanley Kosierp. aunt of the late Janice Heller. sister in law of the late Dominic Triola and Sophie Kosierp. Will be missed by her nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews and good friends. The family will receive relatives and friends Wednesday 10:00 A.M. and to her Funeral Mass 11:00 A.M. in the Chapel at the Provincialate of the Sisters of the Holy Redeemer, 521 Moredan Rd., Huntingdon Valley, Pa. 19006. Inurnment Holy Sepulchre Cem. Please send donations in Dorothy's name to The Philly Kitty PO Box 277 Cheltenham, Pa. 19012.

CLARE MCILVAINE MUNDY FH, INC.
215-482-8878

Published on Philly.com on May 20, 2019
