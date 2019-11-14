Philadelphia Inquirer/Philadelphia Daily News Notices
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Donohue Funeral Home
1627 West Chester Pike
West Chester, PA 19382
610-431-9000
Resources
More Obituaries for DOROTHY PERRY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

DOROTHY A. "DOT" (Schultz) PERRY

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
DOROTHY A. "DOT" (Schultz) PERRY Notice
PERRY
DOROTHY A. "DOT" (nee Schultz)


Age 91, of West Chester, PA, on November 12, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Robert W. Perry. Devoted mother of Donna Schneider (Bruce) and Robin Perry-Rosser (late Jack Rosser). Loving grandmother of Todd Schneider (Sarah), Brian Schneider (Erica) and Kristi Solarz (Mark). Also sadly missed by her 8 great grand-children Harrison, Madison, Dean, Alessa, Reid, Brady, Cameron and Sydney. Dot enjoyed life with a passion for her church, playing games, the Phillies and the Eagles. Most important was her great love of family and friends. A celebration of life will be held at the Bellingham Retirement Community, West Chester, PA, on November 25th at Noon. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her honor to The Neuro-interventional Program, Paoli Hospital Foundation, 255 W. Lancaster Ave, MOB III Suite 231, Paoli, PA 19301 or online at mainlinehealth.org/phgiving.
Arr. by THE DONOHUE FUNERAL HOME, 1627 West Chester Pike, West Chester, PA 19382, 610-431-9000.

Online condolences www.donohuefuneralhome.com

logo

Published on inquirer.com on Nov. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of DOROTHY's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Donohue Funeral Home
Download Now