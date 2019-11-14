|
PERRY
DOROTHY A. "DOT" (nee Schultz)
Age 91, of West Chester, PA, on November 12, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Robert W. Perry. Devoted mother of Donna Schneider (Bruce) and Robin Perry-Rosser (late Jack Rosser). Loving grandmother of Todd Schneider (Sarah), Brian Schneider (Erica) and Kristi Solarz (Mark). Also sadly missed by her 8 great grand-children Harrison, Madison, Dean, Alessa, Reid, Brady, Cameron and Sydney. Dot enjoyed life with a passion for her church, playing games, the Phillies and the Eagles. Most important was her great love of family and friends. A celebration of life will be held at the Bellingham Retirement Community, West Chester, PA, on November 25th at Noon. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her honor to The Neuro-interventional Program, Paoli Hospital Foundation, 255 W. Lancaster Ave, MOB III Suite 231, Paoli, PA 19301 or online at mainlinehealth.org/phgiving.
