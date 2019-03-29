ANTONIETTI

DOROTHY "DOT"

96, of Harleysville, and formerly of Glenside, PA, passed away peacefully on March 26, 2019, surrounded by family. She was the daughter of the late Edward and Anna McAndrews. A devoted wife, mother, grand-mother, and great-grand-mother, Dot will be deeply missed by her family and all who knew her. Dot is survived by her husband of 40 years, Richard; daughters Patricia Lathrop, Nancie DiMauro (Ken), Dee Luther, Mimi Young (John), Joan Davis (Richard), and sons Steve Luther (Darlene), Richard Antonietti (Molly), Michael Antonietti (Nancy), her 13 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. Dot was pre-deceased by Paul Tatlow, her first husband, William Luther, her second husband, her sons William and Michael Tatlow Luther, daughter Barbara Luther, and son-in-law Jesse Lathrop. In lieu of flowers donations in memory of Dot may be made to: , www.stjude.org or Operation Smile, www.operationsmile.org or to Pals at palsprogram.org P.O. Box 843, Cranford, NJ 07016 would be appreciated. Visitation will be on Monday, April 1st, from 9 A.M. to 11 A.M. at St. Luke the Evangelist RC Church, 2316 Fairhill Ave., Glenside, PA, followed by Funeral Mass at 11 A.M. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cem. www.mayfuneralhome.com





Published on Philly.com on Mar. 29, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary