96, of Harleysville, and formerly of Glenside, PA, passed away peacefully on March 26, 2019, surrounded by family. She was the daughter of the late Edward and Anna McAndrews. A devoted wife, mother, grand-mother, and great-grand-mother, Dot will be deeply missed by her family and all who knew her. Dot is survived by her husband of 40 years, Richard; daughters Patricia Lathrop, Nancie DiMauro (Ken), Dee Luther, Mimi Young (John), Joan Davis (Richard), and sons Steve Luther (Darlene), Richard Antonietti (Molly), Michael Antonietti (Nancy), her 13 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. Dot was pre-deceased by Paul Tatlow, her first husband, William Luther, her second husband, her sons William and Michael Tatlow Luther, daughter Barbara Luther, and son-in-law Jesse Lathrop. In lieu of flowers donations in memory of Dot may be made to: , www.stjude.org or Operation Smile, www.operationsmile.org or to Pals at palsprogram.org P.O. Box 843, Cranford, NJ 07016 would be appreciated. Visitation will be on Monday, April 1st, from 9 A.M. to 11 A.M. at St. Luke the Evangelist RC Church, 2316 Fairhill Ave., Glenside, PA, followed by Funeral Mass at 11 A.M. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cem.

Published on Philly.com on Mar. 29, 2019
